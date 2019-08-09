Colby Community College conferred 288 degrees and certificates on May 10 at the Colby Community Building during the 54th annual commencement ceremony. Area students to graduate, and their degrees are:

Associate of Applied Science

Garden City: Kaitlyn Kreutzer; Marienthal: Alexandra Castillo.

Associate of Arts

Healy: Rebecca Rebarchek; Ulysses: Estefani Acosta-Delgado.

Associate of Science

Ingalls: Michaela Loewen; Healy: Rebecca Rebarchek; Johnson City: Caleb Carrasco; Scott City: Karlee Logan; Syracuse: Emily Westeman.

Certificates

Garden City: Kaitlyn Kreutzer; Hugoton: Amanda Mangels; Lakin: Jocelyn Crum; Ulysses: Jordan Stein and Jesus Zermeno.