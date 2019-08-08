Tickets are on sale for “A Wild Affair," Lee Richardson Zoo’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

The southwest gate will open at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7 for the evening out on the zoo's West Green, which includes adult beverages, food from area restaurants and caterers, a live and silent auction, live music by Mike Benish and the Buckner Creek Band and appearances from zoo animal ambassadors. Food will be served until 8 p.m. and all proceeds will benefit improvements at Lee Richardson Zoo.

The zoo will be closed during its regular hours on Sept. 7 to prepare for the event.

All-inclusive tickets are $40 a person, or $50 after Labor Day, and must be bought in advance. Guests must be 21 to enter and can purchase tickets at Lee Richardson Zoo, Blue Fox Boutique and Ward’s Garden Center, or online at www.folrz.org. or on the "A Wild Affair" Facebook event page.

Sponsorship and food/beverage provider opportunities are still available.

For more information about the event or to get involved, contact Friends of Lee Richardson Zoo at 620-276-6243, director@folrz.com, online at folrz.org or follow Friends on Facebook and Twitter.