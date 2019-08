The Finney County Historical Museum is switching from summer to fall exhibit hours on Saturday.

The museum's exhibits will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. every day. The museum office, available through the north entrance, will still be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The extended summer exhibit hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., which began on May 28, will continue through today.