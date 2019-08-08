The Finney County Historical Society’s annual pre-Labor Day spare rib sale is underway as a fundraising endeavor to support exhibits, educational programs, research efforts and artifact preservation at the Finney County Museum.

Orders for the sale may be placed through Aug. 20, with pick-up for customers from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 29 at the museum meeting room, 403 S. Fourth in Finnup Park. Prepared by Webb’s Food Crew and Barbecue of Deerfield, orders will be hot, ready and fully cooked.

The sale, sponsored by The Garden City Telegram, includes racks of pork spare rib for $28 each and tri tip beef roasts for $36 each. Each rack of pork spare ribs weighs approximately three pounds. The tri tip roasts are approximately four pounds each.

“We like to call this an opportunity that’s historically delicious, and it’s a great way to feed your friends and family for Labor Day weekend,” said Ray Heinemann, president of the FCHS Board of Directors.

“We’re proud to work with Webb’s on this, since everyone knows about the flavor and quality of everything they produce,” said Steve Quakenbush, FCHS executive director. “We’re also glad to have the Telegram as our sponsor.”

Payment by cash or check is necessary in advance, and orders may be placed with any member of the FCHS Board of Directors. Orders may also be placed in person at the museum, which is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. week days via the north entrance. Order early, because orders are limited to capacity and subject to sell-out.

For more information, call 620-272-3664.