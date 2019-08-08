Crews began the second of three road work phases on the U.S. 50/83/400 bypass in Garden City Monday, which temporarily closed the bypass from Third Street to the west half of the Hobo Fuel Center entrance.

Known as "Phase 1A," the shortest of the three phases is expected to last about 30 days. The third road work period, which will close the bypass from Kansas Avenue to Fulton Street, is expected to begin on or around Sept. 5, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation. A portion of the bypass closed for the first phase — from Mary Street to Kansas Avenue — will remained closed for the time being.

The detour around the road work will not change, directing traffic down Taylor Avenue and across Kansas Avenue. Truck traffic may access the Hobo Fuel Center, C Bar H and the Crazy House by following Jennie Barker Road to Mary Street and taking the Mary Street northbound entrance to the bypass. Traffic will travel northwest to the Hobo Fuel Center, C Bar H and the Crazy House and may exit the center by going southeast on the bypass back to the Mary Street exit and taking Mary Street back to Jennie Barker Road.

Mary Street west of the bypass and Campus Drive north of Kansas Avenue are not truck routes and should be used by trucks for local deliveries only.

The bypass improvements project began in March and planned to close the road for work in three phases: from the Hobo Fuel Center entrance to Kansas Avenue, from Third Street to the center's entrance and from Kansas Avenue to Fulton Street. The entire bypass is scheduled to reopen near the end of November. Additional work and clean up will continue through Dec. 20.

The project will replace the bypass’ concrete and asphalt from Third Street to Fulton Street, add turning lanes at the Campus Drive intersection, update lighting at the Fulton Street intersection and place an electronic sign on U.S. 50 east of Campus to inform drivers about road conditions.

For more information on this project, contact Area Construction Engineer Craig Schlott at 620-765-7096 or KDOT District 6 Public Affairs Manager Lisa Knoll at 620-765-7080.