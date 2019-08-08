Locals are invited to enjoy a classic snack together at Garden City's National S'mores Day celebration in Stevens Park.

From noon to 2 p.m., anyone is welcome to eat free s'mores and hot dogs and join in on some Girl Scout activities. Council staff will be present to help girls sign up or renew for Girl Scouts and to recruit volunteers.

There will also be celebrations in Emporia, Hays, Salina and Wichita.

For more information, go to kansasgirlscouts.org, call 888-686-MINT (6468), or email info@gskh.org.