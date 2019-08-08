Community Congregational Church

710 N. Third St.

Sunday: Adult Bible Study, 9 a.m.; Worship service, 10 a.m.; Coffee and fellowship, 11 a.m.

Tuesday: Women's supper at Ward's Cafe, 5:30 p.m.

Friday: Men's luncheon at Ward's Cafe, 11:45 a.m.

For more information, call (620) 275-5623.

First Christian Church

306 N. Seventh St.

Sunday: Worship service, 10 a.m., with Pastor Phillip Hayes giving the message "Faith and the Status Quo."

Wednesday: Mary Martha's and Men Bible Study, 7 p.m.

For more information, call (620) 275-5411 or visit www.fccgardencity.com.

First United Methodist Church

1106 N. Main St.

Saturday: Saturday Night Light service, 5:45 p.m., with Pastor Joel Plisek giving the message "Look, Live, and Stop Taking Things for Granted."

Sunday: Worship service, 8:30 a.m. (park) and 10:45 a.m. (contemporary) in the sanctuary, with Pastor Plisek giving the message "Look, Live, and Stop Taking Things for Granted."; Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; Chapel at The Ranch House, 3:30 p.m.; Youth group and dinner, 6 p.m.

Monday: Staff meeting, 10 a.m.; Women's Emmaus, noon; Stephen's Minister Class, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Men's Emmaus, Women's Bible Study, noon; Communion, 2 p.m. at Homestead; Worship planning meeting, 2:30 p.m.; (Formerly) Weight Watchers, 6 p.m.; Staff parish relations committee meeting, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: New Covenant, 9:30 a.m.; Men's Bible Study and Women's Bible Study, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Men's Emmaus, noon

Friday: Bible Study at The Cottages, 10 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17: Church Clean Up Day, 10 a.m.; Saturday Night Light, 5:45 p.m.; Walk to Emmaus Community Gathering, 7 p.m.

For more information, visit www.fumcgc.com or call (620) 275-9171.

Garden Valley Church

1701 N. Third St.

Sunday: Bible classes for all ages, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, 10:45 a.m., with Pastor Steve Ensz bringing the message "More Than Sunday Morning."

Monday: Women's Bible Study, 7 p.m.

For more information, visit www.gardenvalleychurch.com or call (620) 276-7410.

Garden Valley Retirement Village (nondenominational)

1505 E. Spruce St.

Sunday: Worship service, 9 a.m., with the message given by Pastor Steve Ensz of Garden Valley Church, which will also provide the special music. Everyone is welcome.

For more information, call (620) 275-5036.

Trinity Lutheran Church

1010 Fleming St.

Sunday: Prayer time, 8 a.m.; Worship service, 9 a.m.; Sunday school for all ages, 10:30 a.m.; potluck luncheon and anniversary celebration, noon; Worship at Grace in Ulysses, 5 p.m.

Monday: Staff meeting, 1:30 p.m.; All Stephen Minster's training, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Get-together-girls, 10 a.m.

Wednesday: All-staff meeting, 1:30 p.m.; Youth ministry, 6:30 p.m.; Preschool-4 orientation, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Church leadership council, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday: Worship, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 11: Prayer time, 8 a.m.; Worship service, 9 a.m.; Sunday school for all ages, 10:30 a.m.; Worship at Grace in Ulysses, 5 p.m.