A 48-year-old Salina woman was a part of a $500 Craigslist scam about 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to Salina police Capt. Gary Hanus.

Hanus said the woman was searching for a home on Craigslist when she came across an ad for one she liked.

She was then prompted to send $500 to someone in California via Moneygram.

Upon sending the money, she was provided with a fake code to unlock the lock box on the property’s door.

After calling the person in California back to tell them she could not gain access, they asked her to send more money.

Hanus said the woman then began to suspect it was a scam before realizing the house belonged to a Salina property management company.