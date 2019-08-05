A former Salina couple remains hospitalized in El Paso, Texas, after both were shot during Sunday’s attack at a Walmart store that left 22 dead and two dozen injured.

Jessica Coca Garcia and Memo “Tank” Garcia were at a table outside the store as part of a large group raising funds for a youth soccer team, which their daughter played on, when the gunman opened fire, said Sheree Holcom Spratlen, a longtime friend of the family in Salina.

Memo Garcia was critically injured and remained in an induced coma, while his wife, though shot three times in the leg, was up on Monday moving around the hospital.

“Don (Coca, Jessica’s father) asked me to set up a GoFundMe page for Jessica, so I did,” Holcom Spratlen said. “The outpouring has been really great. I’ve also collected some cash from people to send to Don and Norma so they can afford to live while they are there.”

The Cocas are originally from El Paso, Holcom Spratlen said. Jessica moved to Salina first, for her husband’s job as a construction foreman, and her parents followed her there.

After about 11 years in Kansas, “they were homesick for Tank’s family, and moved back.”

The Garcias, including 5-year-old Memo and Karina, 11, left Salina about a year ago, she said, though they still own a house in Salina.

After getting a call from their daughter, Don and Norma Coca tried to book a flight to El Paso but couldn’t find any, so they drove to Texas, arriving early Monday.

Don works at B&K Prescription Shop.

“One of the coaches, a father, was shot five times in the face and died in front of the children,” Holcom Spratlen said Norma told her. “It gives me goosebumps. (The shooter) repeatedly said, ‘I see you’ and would laugh and shoot. Jessica was on the ground already, and he was making sure people were dead. She played dead. A stranger, we don’t know who, took her in their personal vehicle to the hospital because there were so many people in ambulances.”

“Tank is very critical,” Holcom Spratlen said. “He’s on dialysis, and they said there’s a 65 percent chance, if he makes it, that he’ll be paralyzed. He was shot three times. They had to remove part of his liver, his spleen, his gall bladder and part of his intestine. There’s still a bullet in his tailbone.

“They’re in different hospitals. Jessica is not aware of how bad her husband is.”

The two children were bruised by being trampled by people fleeing the store but otherwise were unhurt, Holcom Spratlen said.

“Mainly, they’re asking for prayers,” she said.

The News reached out to the Cocas but hasn't received a return call.