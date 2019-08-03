A man being sought in connection with a July shooting in the Hi-Crest neighborhood of southeast Topeka was taken into custody Friday in Wichita, according to Topeka police officials.

The man, Andrew Jerome Wallace, 40, was located and taken into custody Friday by the United States Marshals Service.

Topeka police earlier had asked for the public's help in locating Wallace, who was described as being usually confined to his wheelchair.

The shooting for which Wallace was being sought occurred around 2 a.m. July 18 in the 3300 block of S.E. Irvingham.

Police said Wallace was suspected of firing several rounds in that area. No injuries were reported in the shooting.