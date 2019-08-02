The Garden City Wind lost their final regular-season home game on Thursday night at Clint Lightner, but the Wind’s season is far from over.

Sitting in second place in the Mountain Division of the Pecos League at 41-19 (prior to Friday night’s result, which was not final at time of press), the Wind have qualified for the 2019 postseason. If all else holds, the Wind are set to host third-place Roswell for a three-game set to open the season beginning Monday.

It’ll be the first time the Wind are in the playoffs since 2016.

The Roswell Invaders are 34-21, also prior to Friday’s final. The two teams met seven times during the regular season, and Roswell holds a slight 4-3 edge in that series — though, Garden City was 2-1 in the three home games vs. Roswell this year.

Alpine won the Mountain Division and will host the winner of Garden City-Roswell in the Mountain championship series that is set to begin Thursday. In the Pacific League, High Desert won that division by nine games, while Bakersfield and Monterey are set to play a three-game series beginning Sunday.

However, those two teams are only separated by a half-game, so the host for that series is still to be determined.

The Wind are led by their middle infielders, second baseman Jordan Pontious, who is hitting .346 with six home runs and 50 RBIs, and shortstop Brandon Kussmaul, who is hitting .342 with six home runs and 45 RBIs.

Corner outfielders Cutter McDowell and Shane Brown have added 48 and 51 RBIs, respectively, helping the Wind have the second-best team batting average, third-best team slugging percentage and third-best OBS (on-base plus slugging) in the league.

Their pitching staff — fourth-best team ERA in the league at 4.94 — is led by Rich Edwards and Layne Gusler, who are a combined 16-2, with ERAs of 3.58 and 4.75, respectively.