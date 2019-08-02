Beginning this week, farmers in Kansas have the chance to direct $2,500 to their favorite local nonprofit organization through the America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, sponsored by the Bayer Fund.

In the past, Kansas farmers have directed more than $2.37 million to a variety of nonprofits, such as food banks, volunteer fire and EMS departments and more, since Grow Communities began in 2010. Nationally, farmers have worked with Grow Communities to direct more than $33 million to thousands of nonprofit organizations nationwide.

Farmers can enroll for the chance to direct a $2,500 donation to a nonprofit from Aug. 1 through Nov. 1. Winners will be announced in January 2020.

Kansas farmers can enter for a chance to win online at www.americasfarmers.com or by calling 1-877-267-3332 toll-free.