Church of the Brethren

505 N. Eighth St.

Sunday: Adult Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, 10:45 a.m., with Pastor Bob Bates giving the message.

Tuesday: Quilting, 10 a.m.; Women's Fellowship's dessert stop for National Night Out, 7 to 9 p.m.

Wednesday: Youth Group (junior and senior high) and Wednesday Night Bible Study, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Men's Bible Study, 9 a.m. at Time Out Restaurant

For more information, call (620) 276-7391, email gccob@kscoxmail.com or visit www.gardencitycob.org.

Church of Christ

1715 Pioneer Road

Sunday: Bible class, 9 a.m.; worship, 10 a.m., with a guest speaker delivering the message; no afternoon assembly during the summer.

Wednesday: Faith Weaver's Friends (age 3 to fifth grade), 7:15 p.m. (adults and teens will have their own classes).

Transportation to all assemblies is available by calling the church office at (620) 276-2500 and leaving a message. For more information, visit www.gcchurchofchrist.com or www.facebook.com/gcchurchofchrist.

Fellowship Baptist Church

506 N. First St.

Sunday: Sunday school and Adult Bible Study, 10 a.m.; worship service, 11 a.m.; Spanish services include escuela dominical at 10 a.m. and servicio de adoracion at 11 a.m.; Myanmar Christian Fellowship, 1 to 3 p.m., featuring Burmese and Karen language services; Bible study and prayer, 6 p.m.

Wednesday: Kids 4 Truth will resume in September.

For more information, call (620) 275-5304.

First Christian Church

306 N. Seventh St.

Sunday: Worship service, 10 a.m.

Wednesday: Mary Marthas and Men Bible Study, 7 p.m.

For more information, call (620) 275-5411 or visit www.fccgardencity.com.

First United Methodist Church

1106 N. Main St.

Saturday: Saturday Night Light service, 5:45 p.m., with Pastor Tod Anthony giving the message.

Sunday: Worship service, 8:30 a.m. (traditional) and 10:45 a.m. (contemporary) in the sanctuary, with Pastor Anthony giving the message; Sunday school, 9:30 a.m.; Broken Chain Ministry, 3:15 p.m.; Youth Group and Dinner, 6 p.m.

Monday: Staff meeting, 10 a.m.; Women's Emmaus, noon; Stephen's Minister Class, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Men's Emmaus, Women's Bible Study, noon; Worship Planning Meeting, 2:30 p.m.; Bible Study at The Ranch House, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Men's Bible Study and Women's Bible Study, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Men's Emmaus, noon

Saturday, Aug. 10: Saturday Night Light, 5:45 p.m.

For more information, visit www.fumcgc.com or call (620) 275-9171.

Garden Valley Church

1701 N. Third St.

Sunday: Bible classes for all ages, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, 10:45 a.m., with Pastor Steve Ensz bringing the message.

For more information, visit www.gardenvalleychurch.com or call (620) 276-7410.

Garden Valley Retirement Village (nondenominational)

1505 E. Spruce St.

Sunday: Worship service, 9 a.m., with the message given by Tim Hazlett of New Life Community Church.

For more information, call (620) 275-5036.

Grace Bible Church

2595 Jennie Barker Road

Saturday: Youth Group, 5 p.m.

Sunday: Sunday school for all ages, 9:30 a.m.; worship service, 10:45 a.m., with the message "He Must Rise Again."; Adult Bible School, 5 p.m.

Wednesday: Bible study, 7 p.m.

For more information, call (620) 275-6701.

Trinity Lutheran Church

1010 Fleming St.

Sunday: Prayer Time, 8:30 a.m.; Worship service, 9 a.m.; Sunday school for all ages, 10:30 a.m.; Worship service at Grace in Ulysses, 5 p.m.

Monday: Staff retreat, church office closed; All Stephen Ministers Training, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Staff retreat, church office closed; Get-together-girls, 10 a.m.; LWML Meeting, Matthew's Place, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Youth ministry, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Stephen Ministry, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday: Worship, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday: Prayer Time, 8:30 a.m.; Worship service, 9 a.m.; Sunday school for all ages, voters meeting, 10:30 a.m.; Pot-luck luncheon, anniversary celebration, noon; Worship service at Grace in Ulysses, 5 p.m.

For more information, call 620-276-3110.