Dodge City Roundup PRCA Rodeo

What: Watch professionals power through rodeo events at this classic PRCA rodeo.

When: 7:45 p.m. Thursday through Sunday

Where: Dodge City Roundup Rodeo Grounds, 608 S. 14th Ave., Dodge City

Cost: Tickets range from $20 to $34, depending on seats.

GCA Painting with Fiber

What: Children ages 11 to 17 will learn about felting and create 2D pieces with wool fibers at this introductory art class.

When: 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday

Where: Garden City Arts, 318 N. Main St.

Cost: $5 (free for members). Register ahead of time at www.gardencityarts.org/kids-form.

Free School Supplies Pick-Up

What: The Cultural Empowerment and Development Foundation will hand out free school supplies to students in kindergarten through sixth grade. There are enough supplies for 150 students and all families must bring identification and the student who will use the supplies.

When: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: Conference room at the Clarion Inn

Last Dollar Beer Night at the Garden City Wind

What: It’s your last chance to snag cheap beers as Garden’s summer baseball season comes to a close.

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: Clint Lightner Baseball Field, 706 E Maple St.

Cost: Admission is $3 for kids 12 and under and $6 for adults, available at the gate or at www.gardencitywind.com.

Local Candidate Meet and Greet

What: Meet local candidates running this fall for the Garden City Commission, Garden City USD 457 Board of Education and the Garden City Community College Board of Trustees at this casual event hosted by the Cultural Empowerment and Development Foundation.

When: 7 to 8 p.m.

Where: Conference room at the Clarion Inn

Food Truck Friday

What: Enjoy Garden City-original food trucks at this monthly afternoon event.

When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Heroes Way near Stevens Park in downtown Garden City

Pace with a Provider

What: Meet St. Catherine Hospital’s Dr. Michael Shull for a short presentation about the hospital’s NICU followed by a brisk walk and talk around Stevens Park. Participants will be eligible to win a certificate for four rounds of golf and two 30-minute golf lessons.

When: Noon to 1 p.m. Friday

Where: Meet at the band shell at Stevens Park

Banner Art Walk

What: Stroll through local businesses to see a record number of area artists at this annual event. Maps of participating stores will be available at Downtown Vision at 4 p.m.

When: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, with a free reception and auction at 6 p.m.

Where: Downtown Garden City

First Friday Art Walk

What: Stop by downtown Garden City to see the work of local artists and enjoy extended hours of local businesses.

When/Where: 4 to 6 p.m. at High Plains Public Radio, 5 to 7 p.m. at Patrick Dugan’s Coffee Shop and the Finney County Courthouse and from 6 to 8 p.m. at Garden City Arts., all on Friday

Garden City Farmer's Market

What: Check out a little bit of everything, including fresh fruits and vegetables, handcrafted items and more, at this weekly summer market.

When: 7 a.m. to noon, Saturdays through Sept. 28

Where: Westlake Ace Hardware parking lot, 1210 N. Fleming St.

Arty Rito Memorial Race

What: Run, walk or bike at this 1-mile, 5K and 10K race. Free will donations will go to the AIM Coalition to further health and wellness initiatives in Wichita County. Pre-registration forms are available at the Wichita County Health Department, Wichita County Extension Office, or online via the AIM Coalition Facebook Event, https://forms.gle/ghetAMFH2hgkvdnz8

When: Registration opens at 7 a.m. and race starts at 7:30 a.m.

Where: Wichita County High School track in Leoti

Therapy Animals Q&A

What: Ask experts all your questions about therapy, service, emotional support and trauma support animals at this outdoor Q&A session, complete with educational demonstrations and vendors.

When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday

Where: Harold Long Park, at the corner of Spruce and Evans

GCA Wrapped Bracelets

What: Guests can create wrapped bracelets from a variety of supplies at this class.

When: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Garden City Arts, 318 N. Main St.

Cost: Register ahead of time for $25 ($20 for members).

Ragland Concert

What: Ragland and Clay Davenport will perform at the tail end of the Wichita County Fair.

When: 9 p.m. Saturday

Where: Wichita County Fairgrounds in Leoti