Humanities Kansas recently selected the Satanta Area Arts Council as a partner site in the statewide initiative “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” awarding the council and eight other Kansas museums, historical societies and libraries a $1,500 grant to tell the story of their rural community.

The Satanta project will focus on preserving the stories of immigrant families through photography, headed by lead photographer Bethany Wood, who recently worked on a similar project about quinceaneras, according to a press release. In the release, Arts Council President Ryan Burrows said Wood will work with Satanta native and Seward County Community College media instructor Sue Sprenkle to capture the culture and stories of multiple local immigrant communities.

The project will officially launch in September 2020, Burrows said in the release.

“Ideally, these stories would include members of all the various groups in our community including Mexican-Americans, German Mennonites, migrant farm workers, and multi-generational farm families with European ancestry,” Burrows said. “... we’re excited to begin work on this collaboration.”

Humanities Kansas’ greater “Crossroads” initiative is an effort to explore the history and culture of local rural life in Kansas and spark conversations about the state’s future, according to the release. Exhibitions will consider what it means to live rural in the 21st century, the relationship between rural, suburban and urban areas and the progress and persistence needed by communities of all sizes to thrive. The project is anchored by a Smithsonian exhibition of the same name.

In addition to the Satanta project, partner site projects will also take place in Ellinwood, Hays, Lebanon, Colby, El Dorado, Council Grove, Onaga and Olathe, according to the release.

The “Crossroads” Smithsonian exhibition will tour six Kansas communities in 2020-21, according to the release: Bowlus Fine Arts Center/Allen County Historical Society, Iola; 5.4.7 Arts Center, Greensburg; Kauffman Museum, North Newton; Independence Public Library/Independence Historical Museum and Art Center; The Volland Store, Alma; and Norton County Arts Council, Norton.

Humanities Kansas sponsors the “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” initiative in partnership with the Smithsonian Institution’s Museum on Main Street program, a unique cultural project that serves small towns and residents of rural communities. To learn more about the “Crossroads” statewide tour visit humanitieskansas.org.

For more information about “Crossroads” in Satanta contact Bethany Wood at 620-510-2636 or bethany@pld.com.