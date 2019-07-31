This Tuesday, neighborhoods throughout Garden City will join forces with thousands of communities nationwide for the 36th annual National Night Out, a crime and drug prevention event that doubles as a community-wide partnership and celebration with local first responders.

In Garden City, residents are encouraged to spend the evening outside with friends and neighbors. Many neighborhoods will host a variety of special events like block parties, cookouts, youth activities and visits from local law enforcement officers, firefighters and paramedics, according to a press release.

To register your block party and schedule a National Night Out visit from local police, fire and EMS, call Senior Master Patrol Officer Robert Scrivner at 620-276-1300. The local initiative is sponsored by the Garden City Police Department.

National Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for and participation in local anti-crime efforts, strengthen police-community partnerships and show criminals that neighborhoods are fighting back against crime, according to a press release.

More than 38.5 million people in more than 16,500 communities across the U.S. states and territories, Canadian cities and military bases around the world are expected to participate in America’s Night Out Against Crime this year.