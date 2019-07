Local military veterans are invited to learn about the advantages of being a member of the American Legion during a hamburger feed this Monday.

The meal will be served at 6 p.m. at the Garden City American Legion Post 9, 405 S. Main St. It will be followed by the Legion’s monthly general membership meeting at 7 p.m. All are welcome and no RSVP is necessary.

For more information, contact Adjutant Jim Arwine at 620-640-5179.