Scott City Police Chief Chris Jurgens was placed on paid administrative leave last week in the wake of a domestic disturbance that resulted in the arrest of his wife, Dorinda.

Jurgens was placed on administrative leave on Monday, July 22, and Scott City Police Sgt. Jason Wolfe was appointed to take over his leadership and administrative duties for a temporary period, said Scott City Mayor Everett Green. Jurgens has been the city police chief for 14 years, according to the Scott County Record.

Green said the action is an internal personnel matter and declined to comment on how long he expected Jurgens’ administrative leave to last.

At approximately 9 a.m. on July 22, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office asked the Kansas Bureau of Investigation for assistance in the investigation of a domestic disturbance that took place the same day involving Chris and Dorinda Jurgens at 202 E. Sixth St. in Scott City, KBI Communications Director Melissa Underwood said in an email. She said the investigation is ongoing.

As a result of the incident, Dorinda Jurgens, 44, was arrested for domestic battery and transported to the Finney County Sheriff’s Office detention center, Underwood said in the email. Dorinda Jurgens made her first appearance in Scott County District Court on July 23 and was released on an own-recognizance bond of $5,000 the same day, said District Court Administrator Kurtis Jacobs.

She will make her next court appearance at 3 p.m. on Sept. 11, Jacobs said. Chris Jurgens was not arrested in relation to the incident.

Contact Amber Friend at afriend@gctelegram.com.