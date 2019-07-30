The Cultural Empowerment and Development Foundation will prep locals for the school year and upcoming elections Thursday with two back-to-back community events.

From 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the conference room at the Clarion Inn, the organization will hand out free school supplies to students in kindergarten through sixth grade. There are enough supplies for 150 students. All families must bring identification and the student who will use the supplies.

Following the event, community members can meet local candidates for the Garden City Commission, Garden City USD 457 Board of Education and the Garden City Community College Board of Trustees. Candidates will be available to greet residents in the conference room at the Clarion Inn from 7 to 8 p.m.

For more information, call Liset Cruz at 620-521-1620 or Harold Orosco at 620-260-0945.