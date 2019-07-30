ATV crash kills 1, injures another

CUMMINGS — One woman was killed and another was seriously injured in an all-terrain vehicle crash Monday evening in Atchison County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 6:04 p.m. in the 1300 block of 214th Road, about three miles southwest of Cummings.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when the driver of a 2014 Polaris ATV that was westbound on 214th Road lost control of the vehicle, which entered the south ditch and overturned several times before coming to test on its driver's side.

The driver, Jentri Lynn Fowler, 19, of Cummings, was transported to Mosaic Life-Care Medical Center in St. Joseph, Mo., where she was pronounced dead.

A passenger in the ATV, Jaycee Ernzen, 18, of Cummings, was reported to have been seriously injured. Ernzen was transported to Mosaic Life-Care Medical Center in St. Joseph.

Another passenger, Ashley Pieper, 20, of Lancaster, was reported to have minor injuries and was transported to Atchison Hospital in Atchison.

A fourth passenger, Caden McAfee, 19, of Valley Falls, was reported uninjured.

None of the four occupants on the ATV was wearing a safety restraint, according to the patrol.

Motorcyclist killed after hitting pickup truck

BLUE MOUND — A 56-year-old man was killed Monday night when the motorcycle he was riding rear-ended a pickup truck on a Linn County highway, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 9:20 p.m. on K-31 highway, about 2 miles west of Blue Mound.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol's online crash log, a 2007 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was eastbound on K-31 highway when it crested a hill and struck the rear of a 1999 Ford pickup truck.

The motorcycle rider, Edward W. Lewis, of Blue Mound, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Lewis wasn't wearing a helmet.

The driver of the pickup truck, Jacob R. Robinson, 17, of Mound City, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Robinson was wearing a seat belt.