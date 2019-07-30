St. Catherine Hospital’s July Pace with a Provider series will feature Pediatrician, Dr. Michael Shull.

Dr. Shull will give a short presentation about the NICU at St. Catherine Hospital and lead a walk around Stevens Park at noon on Aug. 2, according to a press release. The event will be held in conjunction with First Friday Food Trucks sponsored by Garden City Downtown Vision. Please meet at the band shell.

The event is co-hosted by LiveWell Finney County & the Southwest Kansas Pro-Am. Participants will be eligible to win a certificate for four rounds of golf and two 30-minute golf lessons.

For more information, please call Shawna Deal at 620-272-2529 or visit https://www.facebook.com/events/712681135853736/?active_tab=about.