A Garden City man was killed Saturday when two vehicles traveling on U.S. Highway 50 collided in rural Finney County.

Driver Saine Taw, 37, and passenger Par Lay, 47, were traveling westbound in the westbound lane of US50 in a 2006 Pontiac at about 11:30 a.m., according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. At the same time, Mariano Rodriguez, 22, of Wichita Falls, Texas, was traveling eastbound also in the westbound lane in a 2000 GMC. Luz Huerta Perez, 21, and Ricardo Alvarado, 12, were passengers in Rodriguez's vehicle.

As the vehicles headed toward each other, Taw's vehicle made an avoidance maneuver and lost control, and Rodriguez's vehicle struck Taw's on the passenger side, according to the KHP. The collision happened at mile marker 60, or just one mile west of Chmelka Road. All involved drivers and passengers were wearing seat belts.

Lay was taken to St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City, where he died of a fatal injury. Rodriguez and Huerta Perez were also taken to St. Catherine, Rodriguez with a suspected serious injury and Huerta Perez with a suspected minor injury. On Monday, Rodriguez was in good condition and Huerta Perez had been treated and released, said Shawna Deal, St. Catherine community relations coordinator.

Alvarado and Taw were taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with suspected serious injuries. As of Monday morning, both were in critical condition at the hospital, according to Wesley Medical staff.