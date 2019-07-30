The Garden City USD 457 Nutrition Services department has mailed out free and reduced lunch applications to all pre-enrolled students in the district, who must return the forms by the end of next week.

Students who receive food stamps or are in the migrant or homeless programs will receive a letter letting them know they have been automatically enrolled in the program. Parents who did not receive an application in the mail and think they qualify for this service can stop by the Educational Support Center, 1205 Fleming St., to fill out an application. Parents can also submit a Free and Reduced-Price Meal application online at https://frapps.horizonsolana.com/GARC01.

Completed applications need to be returned to the Nutritional Services department at the Educational Support Center before Friday, Aug. 9.

The department is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to noon on Friday. For more information about the program call 620-805-7080.