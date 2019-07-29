McPherson - John Marvin Otte, 79, passed away Friday (July 26th, 2019). He was born Dec. 21, 1939 to Edwin Otte and Mae Otte Heithecker in Freeport, Illinois.

John retired as a machinist at John Deere in Moline, Illinois. He loved baseball and was a huge Chicago Cubs fan. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Donna Otte; parents, Edwin and Mae Otte; brothers, Ed, Wayne, Ivan and Danny Otte. John is survived by his Daughter, Kari L. Spearman (Nathan); grandsons, Jonathan and Zachary Spearman; sister, Marie Otte (Bill).

Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday (Aug. 2, 2019) from 3 at Smith Mortuary, 1415 North Rock Road, Derby..

Family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 3, 2019) at Rose Hill Christian Church, 314 N. Rose Hill Road, Rose Hill. Interment will be 3 p.m. at McPherson Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to McPherson Free Methodist Church, Outreach McPherson, 1010 S Maple St, McPherson, KS 67460 or to Rose Hill Christian Church, Benevolence Fund, 314 N. Rose Hill Rd., Rose Hill, KS 67133.

