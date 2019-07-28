At QueenBee Marketing, the buzz just continues to grow.

In 2015, the social marketing service in downtown Hutchinson started with two people. In four short years, they've grown into a 15-member full-service marketing agency with a customer list that has gone international.

The business, owned and managed by Hutchinson native Angie Bergmeier, 51, was recognized last week as the Hutchinson / Reno County Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Month for July.

Bergmeier started the business in a storefront at 11 S. Main, primarily targeting agriculture.

Joined by her now daughter-in-law, Samantha Clark, they expanded their target client base.

As the team grew, so did its services and they dropped “Social” from the company name in 2017, though handling social media for customers still accounts for about half their business, Bergmeier said.

A year later, QueenBee moved across the street into an expansive renovated space at 10 S. Main.

“Ever since I decided to open as a business, there’s been growth,” Bergmeier said. “It’s due to the quality team we’ve built. They are definitely the backbone of why we’ve done so well.”

“We are a full marketing agency,” she said. “We do everything from website design to marketing, ad placement and graphic design. We actually can do our own photography.”

The staff includes three professional graphic designers, a photographer, videographer, and “motion graphics” designer. They also have a dedicated website designer, account managers and sales staff.

A few times, she said, the challenge has been finding the staff to meet demand. Now it’s finding space to put them.

With the 11,000 square-foot first floor filling up, a second-story event space may be converted for office use.

“We’re looking to expand again in the very short future, as far as staff,” Bergmeier said. “We want to maintain our intensity and meet our goals.”

Their growth, she said, has been primarily by word-of-mouth.

“We don’t do a lot of advertising for ourselves,” Bergmeier said. “We should probably do more. But our growth is based on our three bullet points: quality, commitment and service.”

“The big thing is, we want to do everything in-house,” she said. “It’s truly unique in our industry. But we have the staff to take care of you, as a full marketing agency.”

Their clients range from local mom-and-pop businesses to one international customer.

Ninety percent of her employees live in Hutchinson, Bergmeier said, and most are under age 35.

That's helped the company stay on top of trends and find new ways to serve its clients.

“We have a very unique and fun work environment,” she said. “Our goal is to keep the spark of creativity alive, as well as recognize and appreciate our employees for all they do. We believe in a system that rewards its team for not only doing their jobs day-in and day-out, but going above and beyond to make this company more than just another business."

“They’re all just such great talent,” she said. “They’re smart kids, smart people, willing to work hard and go beyond to provide quality, commitment and service.”

They’re also dedicated to the community, she said, noting the company supports various agencies and causes, with both time and resources.

“Our team is constantly attending events and supporting our community every chance we get," she said.