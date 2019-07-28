TOPEKA — The Salina Hawks came tantalizingly close to leaving the Bettis Family Sports Complex with an American Legion Class A state championship Saturday, only to fall one base hit short.

The Hawks rallied from a four-run deficit in the bottom of the seventh inning and had the tying and winning runs in scoring position before dropping a 10-9 decision to Larned in the championship game.

Earlier in the day, Salina advanced to the title game with an 11-5 semifinal victory over Topeka Washburn Rural.

The Hawks went to the bottom of the seventh trailing 10-6, scored three runs and had runners at second and third when winning pitcher Dillan Smith ended it with his seventh — and biggest strikeout.

Most of the game's scoring took place in the early innings, with the Hawks grabbing a 5-2 lead in the bottom of the first and chasing Larned starter Christian Murray. But the Indians, who went 5-0 in the tournament, answered with four in the top of the second to go in front for good.

Jarrett Pittenger had a two-run single to go with six Salina walks and a Larned error in the first inning.

An Ethan Bolen double and Pittenger RBI single got the Hawks within two runs at 8-6, but Larned stretched it to four with single runs in the sixth and seventh. That's when Salina began its rally.

Pittenger drove in two runs with a double, cutting the lead in half and giving him five RBIs for the game. Kade Barber's base hit cut the lead to one, but following an error and ground out that put runners at second and third, but Smith recovered to get the final out and the victory.

In addition to Pittenger, Evan Vaughn had a pair of singles for Salina, which outhit Larned 8-5.

The Hawks, who finished with a 23-14 record, led from start to finish in their semifinal victory over Washburn Rural.

Zach Davidson went 3 for 4 with a double, two triples and four RBIs to lead Salina's 12-hit attack. Bolen was 2 for 3 with a triple and drove in three runs, while Colton Bell had a pair of singles and two runs scored.

Vaughn was the complete-game winner, giving up three earned runs on seven hits.

The Hawks scored two runs in the second inning, one in the third and blew it open with a six-run fourth to go up 9-0.