Floyd Bledsoe used the 20 minutes allotted to presenters in Talk20 Hutch to describe how he approached wrongful imprisonment in a murder case.

“I was not going to be angry,” he said Friday night at Hutchinson Public Library. In prison, he learned trades and painting, and took self-help classes. DNA exonerated him and after 16 years, he walked out of prison in December 2015. Now married and helping to rear three kids under age 4, Bledsoe has learned the power of forgiveness.

“What I lost, God has given back to me,” he said.

Many presenters at Talk 20 Hutch tell stores that elicit chuckles. For Bledsoe, audience members stood and applauded.

Talk20 Hutch is held twice a year, in winter and summer. Ten presenters use 20 images and 20 minutes to tell their story. About 400 people attended Friday, with Ryan Diehl and Jackson Swearer taking turns introducing the speakers.

Terry Bisbee: He talked about his “10 seconds of fame” as the bald-headed lost boy in the movie, “Picnic,” filmed in Hutchinson and other nearby towns in 1955. “I have no idea why the director wanted the lost boy to be bald,” Bisbee said, but his father shaved the 7-year-old’s head. It took a couple of hours to shoot his seconds, said Bisbee. Starring actress Kim Novak said goodbye to Bisbee by kissing him on his head.

Robynn Sims: She grew up in the Buhler area but was living in Oregon when her mother, who had helped her father in a chimney sweep business, died in late 2014. Sims returned to Kansas to learn the chimney sweep trade, calling herself the “reluctant apprentice.” “This vocation seemed to be choosing me,” she said, and she values the flexibility and freedom the job allows.

Mark Nissley: He lost his right arm as a boy in a farming accident. Nissley said a lawyer showed up and told the boy’s father he could get his son a whole lot of money, but the father said no. Nissley learned to wear a prosthetic arm and returned to school. “It took me a long time to figure out how to tie my shoes,” he said. He married, had a family, and looks back with no regrets, recalling the “large quantities of kindness” he’s received.

Justin Nisly: He grew up in an Amish Mennonite home and did not watch television. But the farm kid from Pleasantview has gone to Bollywood. That’s the term for the movie industry in India. He married a woman of Indian descent in 2016 and they moved to India. Nisly has appeared in about 30 movies, commercials, or TV shows shot in India. The “most common role I play is a British soldier,” he said.

Em Galliart: Born and raised here, she went to Kansas State University and earned a degree in interior design. She showed photos of “before” and “after” of her Hyde Park home, where the carpet was removed and wooden floors were restored. Fireplace brick was painted and rooms were redesigned. Window shutters outside the house were replaced with larger shutters. She showed pictures, too, of the family members who helped.

Dell Marie Shanahan Swearer: To children coming to storytime Saturday at Bluebird Books & Cafe in Hutchinson, she’s Miss Dell. “We read, we laugh, and we say the alphabet,” she said. “They don’t have to sit still,” she said. And when she let a child pick out a book, she found herself reading, “The Dinosaur that Pooped a Planet.” They wear costumes around Halloween, and there are games. “I’ve been hugged more times than I could count,” she said.

Heidi Unruh: She recounted the lives of ancestors who overcame obstacles to immigrate to the United States. Her grandmother Clara managed to leave home in Hungary - without family - in 1939.”’The first view of the Statue of Liberty was indescribable,’” Clara wrote. Unruh’s grandmother Mildred’s mother, Rose, left Russia and came over in steerage class to Ellis Island in New York City.

Mary Kay Dechant: She described the behind-the-scenes work for “Annie” — a Family Community Theatre production staged at Memorial Hall. The musical featured 22 songs and dances, Choreographers make almost everyone look good — or they put you in the back, she said. Sets are painted and prepared at the fairgrounds and then disassembled and brought to Memorial Hall. “Now you know how we get from auditions to applause,” she said.

Eric Spurgeon: Taking an idea from design to production is not that difficult with the aid of technology. “It doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg,” he said. He showed tools that have been designed to fit a need. Companies in Hutchinson like to create prototypes, he said. Two pitfalls to avoid: Talk to customers before you spend money, and “don’t be afraid to share your idea.”