SATURDAY, JULY 27

Finney County Fair: Join in the last event-packed day of the fair with a variety of activities, all at the Finney County Fairgrounds. Events include: Food Truck Saturday and Meet the BBQ, all day; Breakfast for 4-H’ers, 6:30 a.m.; Breakfast for buyers, 7 a.m.; Premium auction, 8 a.m.; Sidewalk chalk, 8:30 a.m.; Dunk tank, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Kids Pedal Tractor Pull, 11 a.m.; Quilts of Valor Presentation, 1 p.m.; Turtle races, 2 p.m. registration and 3 p.m. start; Shoe rodeo, 5 p.m.; Mutton Bustin’, 5 p.m. registration and 6 p.m. start; Kruise In Car Show, 6 to 9 p.m.; That 80’s Band concert (free) & Flat Mountain Brewhouse beer garden, 8 p.m.; 4-H Dance, 8 to 11 p.m.

Fairs Galore! Southwest Kansas is alive with county fairs this week. Check out fair events over the coming days in Grant, Hamilton, Stevens, Wichita, Greeley and Stanton counties.

Downtown Summer Sidewalk Sale: Check out the sales at downtown Garden City merchants during this annual Shop Small Business Saturday event, beginning at 8 a.m.

GCA Sidewalk Chalk Contest: Come to Stevens Park to see local artists decorate the sidewalks with colorful, temporary works of art, running from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. This competition is open to anyone over the age of 5, and all skills levels are welcome. Contestants interested in participating need to fill out the entry form and return it to Garden City Arts. There are a limited amount of slots in each category available on a first-come, first-serve basis! Send in your application as soon as possible to guarantee a spot in your category, at http://gardencityarts.org/sidewalk-chalk-registration.

Golfing for Grants: Amateurs and pros alike are invited to take a swing at Scott Community Foundation’s golf tournament to raise money for Scott County nonprofits. The four-person scramble will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Scott Community Golf Course, with an 8 a.m. registration.

Seussical Jr.: Catch one of the two performances of Garden City High School Junior Drama Club’s take on the Dr. Seuss-themed musical. Shows start at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the GCHS auditorium and tickets are $5 for individuals and $10 for a family of four.

Deerfield Summer Celebration: The annual event continues Saturday with activities and events, running from 6 to 10 p.m. Activities range from a fun run, barbeque contest, parade, art show to a Deerfield High School all-school reunion and nighttime fireworks display.

Racing at Airport Raceway: This weekend, go-carts and race cars will kick up dirt and whir around Airport Raceway, located just 10 miles east of Garden City. Races begin at 7:30 p.m. and admission is $10, or free for kids ages 10 and under. Want to learn more about the local track owners with racing in their blood? Check out our story “Garden City Airport is a family affair” at www.gctelegram.com.

SUNDAY, JULY 28

Finney County Fair Awards: 4-H members will have a Sunday service at 9 a.m. and an awards ceremony at 10 a.m. to bring the fair to a close, all at the Finney County Fairgrounds.

MONDAY, JULY 29

Story Time at the Zoo: Young children and caregivers can join storytellers at the Finnup Center for Conservation Education for a story, craft, activity and opportunities to meet zoo ambassadors. The session starts at 10:30 a.m. For more information, email zoo.education@gardencityks.us or call at 620-276-1250.

TUESDAY, JULY 30

Garden Valley Music Program: The Old Timey Country Band will headline this week’s musical variety program for the community, beginning at 7 p.m. at Garden Valley Retirement Village.

Santa Fe Fuego v. Garden City Wind: Watch this the Wind take on fierce competition at this home game, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Clint Lightner Baseball Field. Admission is $3 for kids 12 and under and $6 for adults, available at the gate or at www.gardencitywind.com.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 31

Pioneer Camp: Students will get a glimpse of life from the turn of the century by creating a one-room schoolhouse, comparing the atmosphere to their schools today and exploring the schoolhouses of Scott City in the El Quartelejo Museum. Each afternoon will include school work, games, snacks and crafts. The free camp will be available from July 31 to Aug. 1, with children ages 6 through 8 meeting from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and children ages 9 to 12 meeting from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Groups will meet all together from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 2. Call 620-872-5912 to reserve tickets.

Santa Fe Fuego v. Garden City Wind: Watch this the Wind play one of their final home games of the season, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Clint Lightner Baseball Field. Admission is $3 for kids 12 and under and $6 for adults, available at the gate or at www.gardencitywind.com.

THURSDAY, AUG. 1

GCA Painting with Fiber: Children ages 11 to 17 will learn about felting and create 2D pieces with wool fibers at this introductory class at Garden City Arts. The class will run from 3 to 5 p.m. and is $5 (free for members). Register ahead of time at www.gardencityarts.org/kids-form.

Last Dollar Beer Night at the Garden City Wind: It's your last chance to snag cheap beers as Garden's summer baseball season comes to a close. The game starts at 6:30 p.m. at Clint Lightner Baseball field. Admission is $3 for kids 12 and under and $6 for adults, available at the gate or at www.gardencitywind.com.

FRIDAY, AUG. 2

Food Truck Friday: Enjoy Garden City-original food trucks at this monthly afternoon event down Heroes Way in downtown Garden. Trucks will be open near Stevens Park from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Banner Art Walk: Stroll through local businesses to see a record number of area artists at this annual event, running from 4 to 7 p.m. in downtown Garden City with a free reception and auction at 6 p.m. Maps of participating stores will be available at Downtown Vision at 4 p.m.

First Friday Art Walk: Stop by downtown Garden City to peruse the work of local artists and enjoy extended hours of local businesses. The show will run from 4 to 6 p.m. at High Plains Public Radio, 5 to 7 p.m. at Patrick Dugan’s Coffee Shop and the Finney County Courthouse and from 6 to 8 p.m. at Garden City Arts.

SATURDAY, AUG. 3

GCA Wrapped Bracelets: Guests can create wrapped bracelets from a variety of supplies at this class from 1 to 4 p.m. at Garden City Arts. Register ahead of time for $25 ($20 for members).

Ragland Concert: Ragland and Clay Davenport will perform at the tail end of the Wichita County Fair, beginning at 9 p.m. at the Wichita County Fairgrounds in Leoti.