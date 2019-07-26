Garden City USD 457 will start the 2019-20 school year with several new administrators, principals, associate principals and administrator teacher on special assignment (TOSA).

Former Abe Hubert Elementary School Principal Josh Guymon is now the district’s special education director and AHES nurse Michelle Shull will also serve as the district’s health services coordinator. Former Director of Special Education Services Glenda LaBarbera has been appointed to be assistant superintendent, overseeing curriculum and instruction. All three began their new positions on July 1.

Five employees will also transition to principal roles. Karen Murrell, former principal at Jennie Barker Elementary School and associate principal at Abe Hubert, will become the principal at Abe Hubert, while Matthew Horney, a former instructional coach at Jennie Barker, will step into her previous role.

TOSAs Brandy Ochs and Amy Ricks will also move up. Ochs, who worked at Florence Wilson and Victor Ornelas elementary schools, will become principal at Edith Scheuerman Elementary School and Ricks, who worked at Charles O. Stones and Bernadine Sitts intermediate centers, will become principal at Charles Stones.

The district will welcome a new principal with Michelle Kent, who will be the principal at Georgia Matthews Elementary School and associate principal at Garfield Early Childhood Center. Kent joins the district after working at the Scott Dual-Language Magnet Elementary School in Topeka.

Three new USD 457 employees will be come TOSAs, including Andriana Caro at Horace Good Middle School, David DeLoach at Bernadine Sitts and Charles O. Stones intermediate centers, and Jill Reagle at Florence Wilson and Victor Ornelas elementary schools.