Garden City Public Schools will hold a substitute teacher inservice at 8 a.m. on Aug. 1, in the cafeteria at Bernadine Sitts Intermediate Center, 3101 Belmont Place. The inservice will be for substitute teachers who want to teach in the district during the 2019-20 school year.

The district is requesting that last year's substitute teachers, or anyone wishing to substitute teach, need to complete an application and apply for licensure from the state. Substitute teachers must have a minimum of sixty hours of college credit.

The first day of school for the 2019-20 school year will be Aug. 12, with a half-day orientation for students in grades kindergarten through fifth grade, seventh grade, ninth and tenth grades and all students new to Garden City Public Schools. The first full day of school for the district will be Aug. 13. All classes will be in session for the start of the 2019-20 school year.

For more information, contact the USD 457 Personnel Office at 620-805-7020.