Salina's Goode ties

for medalist honors

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Salinan Greg Goode will be headed to the U.S. Senior Amateur tournament in August after tying for medalist honors Thursday in a USGA qualifying event at Hillcrest Country Club.

Goode shot an even-par 72 — three birdies and three bogeys — to tie Jerry Nick of Okmulgee, Oklahoma. Brad Stumpf o Dallas was third with a 72.

"It was a great course," said Goode who played the Hillcrest layout without the benefit of a practice round. "I hit a lot of fairways and hit a lot of greens."

The next stop for Goode will be the U.S. Senior Amateur from Aug. 24-29 at Old Chatham Golf Club in Durham, North Carolina.

K-State's Goolsby named

To Wuerffel Trophy list

MANHATTAN — Kansas State senior safety Denzel Goolsby has been named to the watch list for the 2019 Wuerffel Trophy, the award’s organization announced Thursday.

The Wuerffel Trophy is presented to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement. K-State has had a preseason candidate each year since the organization began announcing its watch lists in 2015, including finalist Dalton Risner last year.

Goolsby, a 2019 K-State graduate in professional strategic selling, currently is pursuing his MBA. He has been a first team academic all-Big 12 pick the last two seasons.

Goolsby, a Wichita native, has been involved in several community service projects, most notably Big Brothers/Big Sisters. He also works with the elderly with visits to Meadowlark Hills retirement community in Manhattan and Avita Senior Living in Wichita.