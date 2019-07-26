Enrollment

Garden City High School will hold enrollment for the 2019-20 school year from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 31 through Aug. 2, from each day. During this time, student ID pictures will be taken and lockers will be assigned. Students can also get a parking permit during the enrollment process. Students who plan to park on site must present a valid driver’s license to obtain the permit.

Payments for the $36 instructional materials fee and for the $30 technology fee will also be collected during the time of enrollment. If parents or students choose to purchase a student activity ticket they are $20.

Students will be able to get their schedules and tour the building during an open house from 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 8.

Students new to the district need to go to the Educational Support Center, 1205 Fleming Street, to enroll. Check in at the Information Desk for directions to enroll new students.

iPad checkout

Garden City High School will hold a number of checkout sessions to issue iPads to students returning for the coming school year. The checkout will be held outside the GCHS iPad Support Room, 2720 Buffalo Way Blvd. Freshmen and new students will pick up their iPads during the first week of school.

Students must be enrolled and have paid the current school year fees as well as any past iPad fees before they can receive their iPad. If there was damage to the iPad from the previous year, the student will have to pay a deductible before the iPad is reissued. The checkout process may take up to ten minutes.

This year’s sophomores, juniors, and seniors may checkout from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 31 through Aug. 2.

Students that do not pick up the iPad during one of the scheduled times, will have it issued to them before or after school in the iPad Support Room.

New this year: English teachers will have a classroom set of iPad keyboards available for use in class. If a student wants to check out a keyboard for use in other classes, there will be some available. To check out a keyboard, the student must have the iPad insurance paid, as well as any outstanding balances owed. There is no fee for the keyboard check out, but students must complete the Keyboard Agreement that states any loss or damage to the keyboard will result in a $10 fee assessment. The agreement can be found at https://gchs.gckschools.com/for_students/techforms and must be completed before picking one up.

The first day of school for the 2019-20 school year will be Aug. 12, with a half-day orientation for students in grades kindergarten through fifth grade, seventh grade, ninth and tenth grades and all students new to Garden City Public Schools. The first full day of school for the district will be Aug. 13. All classes will be in session for the start of the 2019-20 school year.

For more enrollment information, call Garden City High School at 620-805-5400.