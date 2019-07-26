Mexican musician, composer, and songwriter of Norteño music Ramon Covarrubias Garza, known by his stage name Ramon Ayala, will be coming to United Wireless Arena at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.

The King of the Accordion is a four-time Grammy winner who has recorded over 113 albums and been featured in 13 movies.

According to his bio, Ayala received his first accordion at age 5 as a gift from his father, who sold a pig to acquire it.

"Frequently I had to hit the keys with chewing gum to run it," Ayala said.

That love of the accordion turned into a 33-year career for the now 73-year-old Ayala.

Between 1998 and 2016, Ayala released over 60 titles offering a wide range of love songs, rancheras, corridos, and dances done in classic Norteño style.

Tickets are available now at the UWA box office or ticketmaster.com and range from $59 to $75.

Editor's Note: This story is part of the Good News Initiative where the Dodge City Daily Globe will be highlighting a positive news story daily, sponsored by First Dental of Dodge City.

To send inquiries about possible positive news stories, email managing editor Vincent Marshall at vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.