The Board of Directors and staff at The Southwest Kansas Area Agency on Aging wish to congratulate Joyce Hett on her retirement effective on Aug. 2. During her eight plus years as a case manager in Garden City and the surrounding area, she has served numerous, older Kansans and persons with disabilities with dignity and respect, always wanting the best for those she had contact with. We wish Joyce well in her retirement and may she feel the blessings she has provided to those she has served in her lifetime.

Until her position is filled, please call the agency's main office at 1-800-742-9531.