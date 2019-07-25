Oberlin man killed in two-vehicle wreck

DECATUR COUNTY — An Oberlin man was killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle wreck in Decatur County on K-123 highway at the northbound K-383 junction.

According to a report by the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Ford F150 pickup driven by David L. Simpson, 81, of Oberlin, was northbound on K123 about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday when he stopped at a stop sign at the K-123 and K-383 junction and failed to see a Peterbilt semi truck traveling eastbound on K-383.

Simpson pulled out in front of the semi, which struck the driver's side of his vehicle, causing Simpson to be partially ejected. The semi came to rest facing eastbound on K-383 in the south ditch, while the F150 faced eastbound on K-383 partially in the south ditch, the report said.

Simpson, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver, Roger D. Owens, 64, of Revenna, Neb., was taken to Decatur County Hospital with a suspected minor injury. He was wearing a seat belt, the report said.

Martin Machine & Welding to expand

HALSTEAD — Harvey County Economic Development recently announced the expansion of Martin Machine & Welding in Halstead.

The building expansion will add 7,500 square feet to the existing facility at 200 Industrial Road, Halstead. This expansion represents a capital investment of $691,000 and 30 new jobs over the next five years.

“This company is a major employer in Halstead and Harvey County and we appreciate their continued investment and decision to grow locally,” said Beth Shelton, executive director of economic development for Harvey County. “Hopefully with the new job creation they can capture employees who choose to live there and spend money in Halstead and Harvey County. That’s the ultimate goal with creating new jobs.”

“It has been the city’s privilege to work with Martin Machine & Welding on this expansion project and to help accommodate their continued growth. Martin Machine has been a great corporate citizen in Halstead for over 30 years, providing quality local jobs and giving back to the greater community in terms of their support of community activities and events,” said Mayor William Ewert. “Halstead is truly fortunate to have such a business located in our city.”