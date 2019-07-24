BASEBALL

American Legion

Class AAA, Zone 2

Championships

Monday

at Frontenac

Emporia 5, Pittsburg 4

Pittsburg;002;000;2;—4;7;2

Emporia;010;010;3;—5;8;1

Goff (W) and Jahay; Wagner (W) and Baumwart. Time — 1:40.

Sunflower Collegiate

League

Championships

Best-of-three

Monday

Game 1

Cheney 2, Haysville 0

Haysville;000;000;000;—0;1;1

Cheney;000;001;10x;—2;4;1

Harvey (L, 4-1) and Stephens; Postlethwait (W, 4-1), Oset (S, 2) 8 and Pinkett. HR — C: Kennard (5). Time — 2:05.

Tuesday

Game 2

Cheney 4, Haysville 1

(Cheney wins series 2-0)

Cheney;100;000;021;—4;7;1

Hayville;001;000;000;—1;5;2

O’Toole, T.Miller (W, 1-0) 5, Schull (S, 1) 8 and A.Miller; Ludwig, Jones (L, 0-1) 7, Marton 8 and Martin. Time — 2:41.

Wild Card playoffs

Monday

Semifinals

Wichita 5, Great Bend 2

Wichita;000;011;030;—5;3;1

Grt.Bnd;100;000;100;—2;9;2

Koetter (W, 2-3), Ash (S, 1) 8 and Baxley; Curry, Young (L, 1-2) 8, Poe 8 and Bloomer. Time — 2:22.

Hutchinson 9, Derby 6

Hutchinson;432;000;000;—9;12;0

Derby;401;000;100;—6;11;3

Howell (W, 2-0), Philbin (S, 2) and Wolverton; Cochran (L, 2-4), Trevino 2, Hammond 3 and Donovan. Time — 2:37.

Tuesday

Finals

Hutchinson 6, Wichita 5

(10 innings)

Wichita;020;201;000;0;—5;7;4

Hutchinson;000;103;100;1;—6;8;3

Walsh, Lumpkin 5, Short 6, Ash 7, Van Steenburg (L, 1-2) 7 and Baxley; Hopkins, Kelley 5, Linder (W, 2-0) 7 and Wolverton. Time — 3:00.

Bethel signs

Texas grad

Bethel College football coach Terry Harrison signed Trey Palmer III of Pearland, Texas, to a letter of intent to play for the Threshers beginning this fall.

Palmer is a recent graduate of Shadow Creek High School in Pearland, where he helped lead the Sharks to a 15-1 record and a berth in the Class 5A, Division I state title game. It was the team’s third season overall and first in district and playoff play.

Palmer played corner back at Shadow Creek, posting more than 30 tackles with five pass breakups, an interception and a fumble recovery.

"Trey is a young man that I'm really excited about, not only for his athletic ability but his leadership capabilities," assistant coach Eric Kelly said. ”I believe that stems from the awesome family and support system that Trey surrounds himself with. Trey recently switched to the defensive side of the ball after playing wide receiver nearly his whole life. Needless to say, he's got an enormously high ceiling and our DB's coach is excited to work with him.”

Palmer intends to major in computer science at Bethel.

Wichita Open

dates set

WICHITA — The 31st Wichita Open will be held June 15 to 21, 2020 at the Crestview Country Club.

“Every year is better than the year before. More fun, more people, more money to local charities,” tournament director Roy Turner said. “Our fantastic team of ambassadors rallied behind us and contributed greatly to the success of the event. We cannot say thank you enough.”

The tournament organization is expected to distribute more than $200,000 to local charities.

The tournament is part of the PGA Korn Ferry Tour (formerly the BUY.com tour), the top developmental tour in the PGA. The Wichita Open is the longest running event in the tour.

Tournament attendance was reported 12 percent higher this year over the 2018 event.