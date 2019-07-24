A Senate committee voted to forward to the full Kansas Senate nominations of the Kansas Highway Patrol superintendent, secretary of the Kansas Department of Administration and three members of the state Board of Regents.

Superintendent Herman Jones, of Berryton, and secretary DeAngela Burns-Wallace, of Shawnee, moved through the confirmation oversight committee process Monday along with Gov. Laura Kelly's selections for vacancies on Board of Regents and a set of state administrative positions.

Senators in the 2020 Legislature, which convenes in January, would be responsible for completing consideration of the appointees.

"I appreciate the Senate committee’s action in approving the appointments of Kansans who are all well qualified and committed to public service," Kelly said. "It’s truly an outstanding group."

Jones, who most recently served as sheriff in Shawnee County and logged more than 20 years with KHP, was placed in charge of the agency in March. He replaced ousted superintendent Mark Bruce, who left amid a personnel scandal at KHP.

Jones said he took pride in working at the KHP to "strengthen our agency and improve public safety across Kansas."

Burns-Wallace was working at the University of Kansas as vice provost of undergraduate studies when nominated in June by Kelly to lead the Department of Administration. She previously worked at Stanford University, University of Missouri and as a foreign service officer at the U.S. Department of State.

"Managing a foreign mission for the U.S. government is a complex set of challenges that touch on logistics, construction, budgeting, HR," she said. "These issues also line up closely to the mission of the Department of Administration."

The committee forwarded to the 40-member Senate nominations to the Board of Regents of Cheryl Harrison-Lee, of Gardner, Shellaine Kiblinger, of Cherryvale, and Jonathan Rolph, of Wichita. The board provides oversight at more than 30 public colleges and universities.

Members endorsed Stephen Durrell, of Lawrence, as executive director of the Kansas Lottery; Earl Lewis, of Topeka, as director of Kansas Water Office; Kala Loomis, of Lawrence, as executive director of the Kansas State Gaming Agency; and Doug Jorgensen, of Topeka, as state fire marshal.



Others advancing: Constance Owen, of Overland Park, as chairwoman of the Kansas Water Authority; Emily Hill, of Lawrence, to the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System Board of Trustees; and Kelly Kultala, of Basehor, to the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission.

Also moving ahead were Public Employee Relations Board nominees Joni Franklin, of Wichita, Jonathan Gilbert, of Dodge City, and Michael Ryan, of Junction City. Also advancing were Kansas Lottery Commission nominees Catherine Moyer, of Ulysses, and Ed Trimmer, of Winfield.