EatStreet, a food delivery service, hopes to create more business among Topeka-area restaurants through its recent acquisition of MyTown2Go Topeka.

EatStreet, based out of Madison, Wis., began discussions six to nine months ago with MyTown2Go to acquire the delivery service's business in Topeka and Salina.

EatStreet officially finalized the acquisition June 26.

"As a customer, it's no fun to have to jump back and forth between services trying to find the food you want, especially when you're hungry," said Matt Howard, CEO of EatStreet. "Our mission is to make sure Kansas communities get the great food delivery services they deserve with the customer service they have come to expect."

Salina is a new location for EatStreet, and it is currently partnered with 22 restaurants there, including Chuck's Bar, Daimaru Steakhouse and Sushi Bar, and Carlos O'Kelly's.

EatStreet has been serving the Topeka community since 2018, while MyTown2Go has been in Topeka since 2016. Topeka was MyTown2Go's first location, according to Jennifer Hall, CFO of MyTown2Go and integration manager for EatStreet.

Hall said EatStreet and MyTown2Go share similar values and both try to focus on the "hometown feel."

"We have just focused on growing in smaller markets similar to what EatStreet has done as well," Hall said. "They are a bigger company than ours and they just have a lot of resources that we thought could enhance a location like Topeka, and just make the customer experience a little bit more streamlined."

Howard said MyTown2Go has built a great company and that bringing together the two services will "give us a better experience for all."

"Being able to add all the additional restaurants in Topeka that they had that we did not was a huge advantage because, ultimately, it gives our consumers access to even more restaurants," Howard said. "We are very proud to say we now have the most restaurants of any providers in Topeka, which is very, very important."

Since launching, EatStreet has expanded its services to 90 restaurants.

Following the acquisition, all MyTown2Go drivers were offered positions with EatStreet and most of them accepted, Howard said.

In addition to creating a better customer experience, Howard said, adding more restaurants and having more drivers helps allow them to receive higher wages and for restaurants to get more orders.

"It's good for everyone to get as many users using our products as possible," Howard said.

Hall echoed Howard by saying the acquisition is all about creating a better experience for customers.

"Instead of there being 40 restaurants on EatStreet and 40 restaurants on MyTown2Go, now they get 80 all on one website and not have to go back and forth," Hall said. "Our main focus is customers, restaurants and the drivers."