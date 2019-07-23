A Leavenworth woman has pleaded to a drug charge and failing to update her offender registration, according to a prosecution spokesman.

Melissa Blakley, 44, entered pleas in two cases Friday in Leavenworth County District Court. In one case, Blakley pleaded no contest to violating the Kansas Offender Registration Act. She reportedly failed to update her registration information in January 2016, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Blakley was convicted in a 2011 Leavenworth County case for unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. As a result of this earlier conviction, she was required to update her registration with the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office every three months.

Also Friday, Blakley pleaded no contest to one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. This charge stemmed from a Dec. 5, 2018, incident.

Blakley was searched by police officers after she was arrested on a warrant. She was found to be in possession of a substance that was identified as heroin, according to Thompson.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 16.

“Heroin is a growing problem nationally and in our community,” Thompson said in a news release. “Our hope is to find a better way to treat this problem and get people off these horrible substances.”