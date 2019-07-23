As I am writing this column, 1/3 of the summer season is behind us. We are within what the Farmer’s Almanac refers to as “The Dog Days of Summer”, July 3 through August 11. These are the 40 hottest and most humid days of the year, typically. The brief respite on Monday and Tuesday of this week has been nice. The overnight lows in the 50s was sure nice.

Activities:

We are en route to Montezuma as you are seeing this column. We have a 2nd trip to Stauth Museum scheduled. My Board of Directors has approved a 3rd Stauth Museum trip if I can get the bus full (14) or nearly full. If you wanted to see the Route 66 exhibit and didn’t get signed up, please call me. Once we have at least ten interested in going, we will set a date, probably in early to mid-September.

It’s not too early to sign up to go to Ulysses for the Grant County Home Products Dinner on Tuesday, September 17. We also have a sign-up sheet for going to Scott City for the Whimmy Diddle on Saturday, September 28. Call Della at 272-3620 to reserve your seat on the bus.

As always, please stop by for lunch or a cool drink on a hot day. We’re a great place to cool off on a hot July/August afternoon. We also have hot coffee ready most days by 8a.m. Check out our activity and trip pictures on our website. www.finneycountyseniorcenter.org The August menu is on the website, too.

Senior Center Weekly Activities:

Wednesday, July 24: Line dancing 8:30 a.m.; Trip to Stauth Museum in Montezuma 9:30a.m.; Completely Unraveled 9:30 a.m.; Commodities 10 a.m.; Pinochle 12:30 p.m.; Gentle Exercise 12:30; Enhance Fitness 1 p.m.; Dance with Joe & Carl 7:30 p.m. ($5 donation per person)

Thursday, July 25: Tops 8:30 a.m.; Strength Training 9:30 a.m.; Learn Wood Carving Class 9:30 a.m.; Art Class 10 a.m.;

Skip Bo 1 p.m.; Summer Bash Party 1 p.m.; Bridge 1:15 p.m.; Exercise 4 p.m.; PIYO/Yoga 6

Friday, July 23: Line Dancing 8:30 a.m.; Nurse 10:30; Movie & Popcorn 12:45 p.m.; Enhance Fitness 1 p.m.; Bridge 1:15 p.m.

Saturday, July 27: The pool room is open from 1 to 4 p.m.

Sunday, July 28: Duplicate bridge, 2 p.m.

Monday, July 29: Double Pinochle 12:30 p.m.; Gentle Exercise 12:30 p.m.; Enhance Fitness 1 p.m.; Zumba 6 p.m. w/Tessie; Duplicate Bridge 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 30: Learn Wood Carving Class 9:30 a.m.; Strength Training 9:30 a.m.; Trivia Tuesday 11:45 a.m.; Pitch 12:30 p.m.; Bridge 1:15 p.m.; Exercise 4 p.m.; PIYO/Yoga 6 p.m. w/Tessie.

Wednesday, July 31: Line dancing 8:30 a.m.; Pinochle 12:30 p.m.; Gentle Exercise 12:30; Enhance Fitness 1 p.m.; Dance with DJ Larry 7:30 p.m. ($5 donation per person)

Lunch Menu:

Wednesday, July 24: Baked ham with Pineapple Slice, Sweet Potato with marshmallow topping, Corn & Fruit

Thursday, July 25: Swiss Cheeseburger w/ grilled mushrooms on a Bun, Seasoned Red Potatoes, Broccoli & Chocolate Ice Cream

Friday, July 26: Tuna Casserole, Corn Muffin, Green Beans & Fruit

Monday, July 29: Goulash, California vegetables, Garlic Bread & Chocolate Cake

Tuesday, July 30: Turkey, Ham, Bacon on Croissant, Lettuce, Tomato, Potato Salad, Green Beans & Fruit

Wednesday, July 31: Teriyaki Pork Loin, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Peas & Fruit

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County. Visit www.finneycountyseniorcenter.org for more information.