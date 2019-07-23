The Garden City Police Department is investigating a burglary that took place at Gipson Diamond Jewelers earlier this month, which store owner Gary Gipson described as “minor.”

GCPD Sgt. Lana Urteaga said officers were dispatched to the Main Street store at about 7:12 a.m. July 12 after receiving a call from the store’s alarm company. The front door and several items inside the store were damaged, she said.

Gipson said only fake jewelry samples on display were taken and losses were minimal. Neither Gipson nor Urteaga disclosed the value of the items stolen.

Urteaga said one intruder was viewable on security footage, though his identity is unknown.

Police request anyone with information regarding the incident call the department at 620-276-1300 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 620-275-7807 or text “GCTIP” along with information to Tip411 (847411).