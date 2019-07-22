The Reno County Commission will not meet on Tuesday because of the lack of a quorum.

The board will next meet at 9 a.m. July 30 in commission chambers.

Items on the July 30 agenda include setting the date and time for the canvass of the Aug. 6 primary city/school election and the Nov. 5, general city/school election and formally scheduling an Aug. 13 public hearing on the proposed 2020 budget.

The commission will also take up fiscal year-end budget adjustments for Reno Community Corrections and a resolution establishing the 10-member Reno County Food Policy Advisory Board under the county health department.

A food policy advisory council previously formed under auspices of the city of South Hutchinson, but it ended when the city manager there left.

The commission will also vote on a proposed $26,709 contract with WSP Inc. to determine realistic costs for elevating roadways south or west of Buhler to prevent flooding from the Little Arkansas River.

The commission previously voiced support for the contract but hasn’t voted on it.