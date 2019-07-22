A Kansas City, Mo., man was arrested Saturday on numerous recommended charges that included two felony warrants, drug possession and interference with a law enforcement officer.

According to a report by Capt. Paul Forrester of the Salina Police Department, about 5:20 a.m. Saturday, an officer observed a man walking in the 900 block of West Republic Avenue who the officer believed had active warrants out for his arrest. When the officer attempted to make contact, the man cut through a yard and tried to get away before being stopped by the officer in the 900 block of Hancock.

The man, identified as Ryan Wood, 39, of Kansas City, Mo., had felony warrants for his arrest issued from Clay County, Mo., and Franklin County, Kan. Forrester said police also found him in possession of four baggies of methamphetamine.

Wood was arrested on the two warrants and additional recommended charges that included possession of a stimulant, no drug tax stamp, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony interference with a law enforcement officer.