The Ford County Commissioners are soliciting volunteers to represent the county’s older population on the South West Kansas Area Agency On Aging’s Sub-Region Council.

The purpose of the council is to assist SWKAAA in determining the needs of senior citizens in Ford County and southwest Kansas, and to help them develop a coordinated and comprehensive plan to address those needs with the funding that has been provided.

The type of individual we are looking for can be a businessperson in the community, someone in the health profession, a home health care provider, caregiver, or a retired individual, who would have some knowledge of the needs of older people in the county.

The Council meets four times per year (every three months) usually at a senior center within the area. Round trip mileage is also paid by SKWAAA for the participants to attend the meetings.

Each county in the Sub-Region appoints three people to the council. At this time, the County needs three names to submit to SWKAAA.

Individuals would serve for three years with the opportunity to be re-appointed for an additional term.

This appointment will start Oct. 1, newly appointed members will also receive an orientation and training at their first meeting in November.

If you are interested in representing the interest of senior citizens in the County please call the County Clerk at 620-227-4553.

For further information you can also contact the South West Kansas Area Agency on Aging at 1-800-742-9531.