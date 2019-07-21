Man who sustained injuries in Topeka fire dies

TOPEKA — Topeka fire officials have confirmed a man who sustained injuries from a house fire July 8 has died.

Vernon Fisher passed away July 12 from injuries he sustained after his house caught on fire at 235 N.W. Knox Ave.

The fire, which was determined to be caused by a natural gas leak, occurred about 5:30 p.m.

Fisher was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were believed to be life-threatening.

The fire resulted in a total structural and content loss.

Dodge City business wins award

DODGE CITY — Kitchens Inc., of Dodge City, was named the grand prize winner of the regional design award in the Wood-Mode 75th Anniversary Design Awards.

The award was based on a pool house project in Larned, where Kitchens beat cabinetmakers and designers throughout Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado, New Mexico and Arkansas.

The criteria for judging was based on creativity and use of space.

“It was truly an honor to receive the top honor in such a competitive territory,” said Kitchens Inc. president Scott Bogner in a news release. “This project was a true custom-design, meeting the customers preference of transitional styled cabinetry complemented with rustic detail, all in a condensed space.”