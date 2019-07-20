Name, age, hometown: Ellen Wilson, 16, Portadown

What most surprised you about Kansas, or tell us something you have learned about Kansas or the U.S.? Everything is super-sized!

What do you do for fun at home? Hang with friends, go to the cinema, eat out

Who is your favorite musician or band? Lewis Capaldi

What is your favorite food? Spaghetti

What are you most looking forward to during your time here? Fourth of July

What is something we probably don’t know about your country or hometown? It rains a lot

What form of social media do you most often use? Instagram, Snapchat

Name, age, hometown: Kamryn Keast, 15, Hutchinson

What most surprised you about your guest, or tell us something you have learned about life in Ireland? She’s very quiet

What do you do for fun at home? Play basketball

Who is your favorite musician or band? Lauren Daigle

What is your favorite food? Spaghetti

What are you most looking forward to during the project? Getting to know everyone

What is something you would want someone from another country to know about your hometown, state or country? There are not a lot of places to shop

What form of social media do you most often use? Snapchat, Instagram