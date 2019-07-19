The Newton Rebels were knocked out of post-season contention with an 18-9 loss to the Wichita Sluggers Thursday at Klein-Scott Field in Sunflower Collegiate League play.

Down 8-6, Newton gave up nine runs in the top of the eighth inning. The Rebels did manage three runs in the bottom of the eighth.

Julian Rip, Adam Thies, Zach Baxley and Josh Jones drove in three runs each for Wichita. Colton Bertus had five hits and two RBIs.

Luke Royle drove in three runs for Newton. Enzo Bonventre, Isiah Perez and Drew Healy each drove in two runs. Royle hit his third home run of the season.

Jerrett Dotson pitched six innings for the win, striking out three. Newton used five pitchers with Weston Murrow taking the loss, striking out four.

Newton ends the season 21-19, 16-18 in league play. The Rebels are tied for third in the SCL East. Wichita is 16-18, 16-17 in league play.

Cheney and Haysville will play in a best-of-three series for the SCL title Monday at Eck Stadium. Hutchinson, Great Bend, Derby and either Wichita or Mulvane will play in the single-elimination wild card playoffs, which also begin Monday at Eck Stadium.

Wichita;103;000;491;—18;20;2

Newton;003;000;330;—9;11;3

Dotson (W, 5-1), Koetter 7, Lumpkin 7, Ash 9 and Baxley; Murrow (L, 3-1), Portillo 3, Contreras 7, Oldham 8, Gains 9 and Hodges, Stone 8. HR — N: Royle (3). Time — 2:23.