Celebrate moon landing at screening

LAWRENCE — The Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Screening will be 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Lawrence Public Library, 707 Vermont St.

The price is free.

Come relive (or experience for the first time) mankind’s giant leap by watching the new and acclaimed documentary Apollo 11. Stick around afterward and share your memories and thoughts about the movie.

For information, go to lplks.org.