Garden City High School will conduct a band camp to prepare students for the upcoming marching season. The camp will focus on marching and musicianship and will help the students learn the music and drills for the coming school year.

The camp, for all GCHS band students, is from 8:00 to 11:30 a.m., 1:30 to 5:00 p.m. and 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. each day, July 22-26. There will be a presentation for parents at 10:45 a.m. on July 26th.

All GCHS band students must be in attendance for this camp. The camp will be held at the high school band room and football field, 2720 Buffalo Way Blvd.

For information about the camp contact Lyle Sobba, GCHS head band director, at 620-805-5522 or by e-mail at lsobba@gckschools.com.