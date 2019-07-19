Garden City Public Works Director Sam Curran has been named Interim Director for the Garden City Neighborhood and Development Services effective July 26 with the departure of Kaleb Kentner.

City Manager Matt Allen said Curran will serve in the interim administrative capacity as he continues his duties as Director of Public Works until a new Neighborhood and Development Services Director has been named.

“I have a great deal of confidence in Sam as a veteran member of the senior management team,” Allen said. “There is a considerable amount of cross-over in the projects and responsibilities of the Public Works and Neighborhood and Development Services departments. Sam’s office is located adjacent to Neighborhood and Development Services, and he has established great working relationships with the staff that will assist with a smooth transition.”

The City of Garden City’s search for a new Director for Neighborhood and Development Services is underway. “The response for the position has been very good,” Allen said, “and the City will soon be selecting a group of qualified applicants to closely exam.”